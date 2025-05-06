Wires

Friedrich Merz's bid to become Germany's 10th chancellor fails in the first round of voting in parliament by 6 votes

The Associated Press
May 6, 2025 at 8:10AM

BERLIN — Friedrich Merz's bid to become Germany's 10th chancellor fails in the first round of voting in parliament by 6 votes.

