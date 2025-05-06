Wires

Friedrich Merz wins on second ballot to become Germany's chancellor, hours after his historic defeat in the first round.

May 6, 2025 at 2:17PM

BERLIN — Friedrich Merz wins on second ballot to become Germany's chancellor, hours after his historic defeat in the first round.

