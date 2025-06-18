Friedl drives in a pair and Reds rally for 3rd straight win, 6-5 over Twins

CINCINNATI — TJ Friedl hit a decisive two-out, two-run double in the sixth inning and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for their third straight win, 6-5 over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night.
Cincinnati has won eight of its last 11 games to climb within two games of the third NL wild-card spot.
Byron Buxton's solo homer off Andrew Abbott put the Twins ahead 1-0 in the third.
David Festa held Cincinnati hitless until the fourth when Will Benson's two-run double put the Reds ahead 2-1.
Festa left the game in the fourth with a right hand contusion after allowing four runs, two earned.
Jake Fraley drove in two more runs with a single to make the score 4-1.
A throwing error by Reds third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand opened the door for a Twins rally in the sixth. Harrison Bader's three-run homer caromed over the wall off Fraley's glove to put them ahead 5-4.
Abbott allowed five runs, but only one earned, dropping his ERA to 1.84. He struck out five and didn't walk a batter.