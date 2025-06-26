Fried becomes first 10-game winner as Domínguez and Grisham power Yankees to 7-1 victory over Reds

CINCINNATI — Max Fried became this season's first 10-game winner, Jasson Domínguez and Trent Grisham had four hits apiece and the New York Yankees defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-1 on Wednesday night to avoid being swept in the three-game interleague series.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for the Yankees (46-34), who remained one game in front of Tampa Bay in the AL East.
Elly De La Cruz had two hits for the Reds.
Fried (10-2) went seven innings and allowed an unearned run, four hits and seven strikeouts. The left-hander is the third Yankees pitcher since 1962 to be the first in the majors to reach double-digit victories, joining CC Sabathia in 2011 and Tommy John in 1979.
Domínguez and Grisham each had two doubles. The four hits were a career high for Domínguez while it was the third time Grisham has had at least four hits in his seven-year career.
Chisholm, ejected in the ninth inning of Tuesday night's 5-4 loss in 11 innings after arguing a strike call, bounced back with a two-run, third-inning drive off Brady Singer (7-6).
Giancarlo Stanton led off the inning with a single and Chisholm sent Singer's slider 433 feet into the stands in right-center to make it 3-0. Four of Chisholm's 17 homers have come since he returned to the lineup on June 3 after missing 28 games due to a right oblique strain.
Key moment