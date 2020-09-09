A Fridley woman died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota.
Amanda Hartman, 39, was headed north on Interstate 35 near milepost 41 in Owatonna at about 6:40 a.m. when she lost control and went into a ditch. The vehicle struck a retaining wall and rolled, the State Patrol said.
Hartman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, authorities said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
UW-Madison moves to all-online classes as COVID case count rises
It's the most significant step by the University of Wisconsin to curb a virus caseload that has surpassed 1,000 infections in mere days.
St. Paul
McCollum: St. Paul guaranteed income program must comply with federal law
Mayor Melvin Carter said the guaranteed income program passes muster.
East Metro
PFAS-laced water tied to infertility and prematurity in Oakdale
State health officials stand by their own conclusions: no reproductive impacts.
Minneapolis
Mpls. photographer accused of raping, terrorizing three women
Den-Zell Gilliard, 28, is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment.
Duluth
Bremer Bank opens first branch in Duluth
Originally scheduled for a March opening but delayed by the pandemic, the 3,200-square-foot branch officially opened July 20.