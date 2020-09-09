A Fridley woman died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota.

Amanda Hartman, 39, was headed north on Interstate 35 near milepost 41 in Owatonna at about 6:40 a.m. when she lost control and went into a ditch. The vehicle struck a retaining wall and rolled, the State Patrol said.

Hartman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was the lone occupant of the vehicle, authorities said.