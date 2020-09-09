A woman from Fridley died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota.

The woman was headed north on I-35 near milepost 41 in Owatonna when she lost control and went into the ditch about 6:40 a.m. The vehicle struck a retaining wall and rolled, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not released the woman’s name, but said she was 39.

No other details were immediately available.