A woman from Fridley died in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in southern Minnesota.
The woman was headed north on I-35 near milepost 41 in Owatonna when she lost control and went into the ditch about 6:40 a.m. The vehicle struck a retaining wall and rolled, the State Patrol said.
The patrol has not released the woman’s name, but said she was 39.
No other details were immediately available.
