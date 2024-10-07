What do you do with a small piece of inherited property where an abandoned gas station once stood?
Fridley transforms abandoned gas station into a multimodal hub
Of course, you turn the land into a parklet and a multimodal transit hub.
Last week, officials in Fridley held a ribbon-cutting for the yet-to-be-named space on the northeast quadrant of the intersection of 61st and University avenues NE., just across the parking lot from the city’s Northstar commuter rail stop.
Over the summer, the city used a $700,000 federal Community Development Block Grant administered through Anoka County to transform the former Citgo station into a gathering place serving anybody traveling by car, train, bus, bike or on foot, said Scott Hickok, Fridley’s Community Development director.
The site features a grassy play area and benches with solar panels allowing those with cellphones and electronics to charge up as they sit. There are bike racks and bike lockers, and a do-it-yourself bike maintenance station. The amenity allows riders to mount their wheels on a pole, which has all the tools needed to pop off a tire and put in a new inner tube or make other minor repairs, Hickok said.
Many multimodal sites like those at busy transit stops and stations in Minneapolis offer options to rent bikes and scooters. That’s not yet offered in Fridley. Lime did ask about bringing its e-bikes and scooters to the north suburb this year. The parklet has space reserved should the company come back in 2025, Hickok said.
Metro Transit buses already stop at 61st and University, and in the future will likely be served by the F-Line, a bus rapid transit (BRT) line currently in planning stages. The parklet is ready to incorporate a BRT station, Hickok said.
“Fridley is working to improve the image as you travel along University Avenue,” Hickok said.
Big closures on Hwy. 55 in west metro
Starting Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will resurface Hwy. 55 between Interstate 494 and Hwy. 169 through Golden Valley and Plymouth. To do that, the agency will shut down the highway in two phases.
Eastbound lanes will be closed for 10 days through Oct. 16. Drivers will be detoured south on Interstate 494 to eastbound Interstate 394 to northbound Hwy. 169.
Once the new asphalt is laid on the eastbound lanes, work will shift to the westbound lanes, which will be closed from Oct. 17 through 10 p.m Oct. 27. Motorists will be detoured south on Hwy. 169, west on Interstate 394 and north on Interstate 494.
Construction activity is weather-dependent, so the schedule could change, said spokesman Ricardo Lopez.
The resurfacing is part of a larger $19.5 million project that will continue next summer. MnDOT is fixing bridges, adding new bicycle and pedestrian connections to trails and putting in J-turns, which force drivers crossing the highway or making left turns to go right, then make a U-turn through the median to come back to the intersection before continuing their trip.
EV chargers coming to Kwik Trip stations
Your neighborhood Kwik Trip station could soon have direct current fast chargers to serve drivers of electric vehicles.
The company last week announced its “Kwik Charge” program, which will allow most EV drivers to charge whether they need a connector for Combined Charging Standard or the North American Charging Standard.
Additionally, Kwik Trip will roll out a mobile app to allow motorists to see location, availability and pricing for the chargers.
