Fridley schools cancel classes due to unspecified threat made over Snapchat

After-school activities and other evening events scheduled Tuesday night in Fridley school buildings also were canceled.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 15, 2025 at 1:29PM

All classes and activities have been called off Wednesday in the Fridley Public Schools due to an unspecified threat to school safety.

School district officials did not share details about the threat, but said it was made over Snapchat and that police are now investigating.

“We have made the decision to cancel school in close collaboration with our partners at the Fridley Police Department,” Superintendent Brenda Lewis wrote in a letter to families. “Our hope is that not holding classes on Wednesday will allow police, including our school resource officers, to fully investigate and determine the origin of the threat.”

Lewis apologized for the inconvenience and encouraged everybody to speak up of they see or hear anything that could represent a potential for school safety.

After-school activities and other evening events scheduled Tuesday night in Fridley school buildings also were canceled, according to a notice on the north-metro district’s website.

Fridley serves about 2,900 students.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

