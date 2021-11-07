A 62-year-old Fridley man died Saturday afternoon in a crash on Hwy. 47.
The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the man was driving a 2021 Subaru Forester northbound near 694 when he approached "too fast" the rear of a Nissan driven by a 66-year-old Shoreview woman.
The man, who has not been identified, swerved to the right and clipped the Nissan while the Subaru went between a sign and guardrail before hitting a metal sign pole.
The woman received noncritical injuries and did not seek medical care.
Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751
