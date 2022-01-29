IMPACT PLAYER
Chris Paul, Suns
Paul led a lethal Phoenix offensive attack with a triple double: 21 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
10 Career-high in assists for Anthony Edwards.
53 Bench points for the Wolves.
19 Suns second-chance points.
Sports
Sabonis has triple-double, leads Pacers past Thunder in OT
The Indiana Pacers had to change things up.
Wild
Wild rallies, plays spoiler in 3-2 win at Madison Square Garden
Friday's comeback by the Wild over the Rangers came on the heels of an emotional pregame ceremony that included speeches, special guests and the retiring of Henrik Lundqvist's No. 30.
Sports
Jones leads No. 2 Stanford women past Arizona St. 78-50
Haley Jones and her teammates made an impact on Stanford freshman Kiki Iriafen during pregame warmups. By the time Iriafen entered te game, the Cardinal was in complete control.
Sports
21 or 2/2? Nadal, Medvedev chase history at Australian Open
Since Wimbledon ended last July, there's been so much discussion in tennis about the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles.
Sports
All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz
Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night.