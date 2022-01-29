GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Frederick Gaudreau, Wild: The center broke a 2-2 tie on a breakaway in the third period.
2. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger had a goal and assist.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also scored before assisting on Gaudreau's game-winning goal.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Consecutive multipoint games for Zuccarello, a Wild record.
10 Game point streaks for Fiala and Zuccarello, the longest active runs in the NHL.
37 Penalty shots in Wild history after Gaudreau's unsuccessful attempt in the second period.
