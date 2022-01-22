STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS
1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored twice and set a new career high in points.
2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie made 35 saves to improve to 4-0-1 since taking over for injured starter Cam Talbot.
3. Calen Addison, Wild: The rookie registered his first career assist and added a goal for his first multi-point game in the NHL.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Multipoint games in a row for Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
3 First-period goals by the Wild for the third time this season.
9 Players on the Wild to record at least a point.
Hartman powers Wild past Blackhawks 5-1
Ryan Hartman scored twice, Marcus Foligno had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Friday night.
Sports
Antetokounmpo scores 30 as Bucks beat Bulls 94-90
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks displayed a championship mentality by beating a quality opponent even when their shots didn't fall.
Gophers
COVID pause over, U men expecting to play Rutgers on Saturday morning
Rutgers had games called off during nonconference play due to COVID issues. But the Scarlet Knights returned and have won six of their last seven games
Sports
Nurkic's rebound, basket late rally Blazers over Celtics
Jusuf Nurkic grabbed an offensive rebound and hit a shot from the lane with 14 seconds left and the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Boston Celtics 109-105 Friday night.
Sports
VanVleet rescues Raptors late in 109-105 win over Wizards
Fred VanVleet hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds to play, and the Toronto Raptors hung on after blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Washington Wizards 109-105 on Friday night.