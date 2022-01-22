STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Ryan Hartman, Wild: The center scored twice and set a new career high in points.

2. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie made 35 saves to improve to 4-0-1 since taking over for injured starter Cam Talbot.

3. Calen Addison, Wild: The rookie registered his first career assist and added a goal for his first multi-point game in the NHL.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Multipoint games in a row for Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.

3 First-period goals by the Wild for the third time this season.

9 Players on the Wild to record at least a point.