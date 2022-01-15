GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice and tallied an assist.

2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a goal and registered his first career assist.

3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals in his return from injury.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Seconds between two Wild goals in the third period.

4 Goals for Kevin Fiala during a season-high five-game point streak.

7 Points for Kaprizov's line with Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman.