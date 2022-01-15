GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger scored twice and tallied an assist.
2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The rookie had a goal and registered his first career assist.
3. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger assisted on two goals in his return from injury.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Seconds between two Wild goals in the third period.
4 Goals for Kevin Fiala during a season-high five-game point streak.
7 Points for Kaprizov's line with Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman.
Wild
Don't blink: Wild's quick scores set up dominant 7-3 win over Anaheim
Back-to-back scores from Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello four seconds apart were just one second shy of tying the Wild record for fastest two goals in team history. Six different Wild players scored and 10 earned at least a point.
