IMPACT PLAYER: Lane Thomas, Washington
His single scored the tying run with two out in the eighth inning, and left fielder Trevor Larnach's poor throw enabled him an extra base from which he scored the winning run.
BY THE NUMBERS
1-8 The Twins' record in their past nine games vs. the Nationals, dating to 2013.
37 Degrees at first pitch, the Twins' coldest at home since 33 on April 13, 2021 vs. Boston.
5 Joey Gallo's home runs this season after a 386-foot solo shot in the third inning. But it's his first at home.
