GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Brent Rooker, Twins
In his first game back since the birth of his daughter, the rookie doubled home the Twins' first run, then later smashed a leadoff home run.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Four-homer games by the Twins this season, a figure topped only in 1987 (9), 1964 (12) and 2019 (21).
46 Home runs hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021, which leads the major leagues, after his third-inning blast off Michael Pineda.
2 Baserunners allowed, both on harmless singles, over the final 3⅓ innings by the Twins' bullpen.
UP NEXT
Bailey Ober tries to extend his streak of 10 consecutive starts allowing three or fewer earned runs; he'll face Toronto righthander Steven Matz.
PHIL MILLER
