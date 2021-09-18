GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Brent Rooker, Twins

In his first game back since the birth of his daughter, the rookie doubled home the Twins' first run, then later smashed a leadoff home run.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Four-homer games by the Twins this season, a figure topped only in 1987 (9), 1964 (12) and 2019 (21).

46 Home runs hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2021, which leads the major leagues, after his third-inning blast off Michael Pineda.

2 Baserunners allowed, both on harmless singles, over the final 3⅓ innings by the Twins' bullpen.

UP NEXT

Bailey Ober tries to extend his streak of 10 consecutive starts allowing three or fewer earned runs; he'll face Toronto righthander Steven Matz.

PHIL MILLER