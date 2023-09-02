IMPACT PLAYER: Jordan Luplow, Twins
The outfielder ended an 0-for-15 funk with the Twins' AL-leading fifth pinch-hit home run of 2023.
BY THE NUMBERS
65 Starts of six or more scoreless innings by Max Scherzer, passing Gaylord Perry for 19th-most in MLB history.
1-for-55 Combined slump of Carlos Correa (1-for-22), Luplow and Christian Vázquez (0-for-18) before the Twins' seventh-inning rally.
4 Victories over Texas by the Twins, clinching the 2023 season series.
2 Home runs allowed by Texas' Brock Burke, the first time in his 103 career appearances he has given up more than one.
Music Review: Rushed Jonas Brothers delivered the musical equivalent of speed dating at the State Fair
Curious Minnesota Homeless encampments aren't a new Twin Cities phenomenon. But the latest ones are different.
More From Sports
Twins
Luplow's pinch-hit home run sends Twins over Rangers
Jordan Luplow subbed in for Matt Waller and smashed a 2-2 fastball a half-dozen rows deep into the right field seats, turning a possible shutout into a lead.
Sports
Alec Bohm commits 2-out error, Brewers rally in 8th to beat Phillies 7-5
Stepping to the plate at a critical situation in his first game back from the minors, Owen Miller kept his approach simple.
Sports
Kirk's pinch-hit double and 3 homers by Toronto power the Blue Jays past the Rockies 13-9
Pinch-hitter Alejandro Kirk's three-run double keyed a five-run seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays hit three homers in a 13-9 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.
Twins
Buxton pulled from Class AAA Saints game with sore knee
Byron Buxton, on a rehab assignment with the Class AAA St. Paul Saints at CHS Field, experienced soreness in the patella tendon of his right knee on Friday.
Sports
Pirates score 3 runs in the 10th inning, beat the Cardinals 4-2 and extend win streak to 4 games
Andrew McCutchen came off the bench and knocked in the go-ahead run on an error in the 10th inning, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates extend their winning streak to four games with a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday night.