IMPACT PLAYER: Dylan Bundy, Twins
Only two strikeouts, but it didn't matter, because the righthander gave up only two singles and a walk in 5⅓ innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
27 First-inning home runs by the Twins this season, more than any AL team except the Yankees (30).
4 First-inning home runs by Luis Arraez, of the career-high seven he's hit this season.
3.32 Bundy's ERA this year, in 14 starts, when he has more than the normal four days of rest.
1.714 Jorge Lopez's WHIP since joining the Twins (eight hits, four walks in seven innings).
