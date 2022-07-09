IMPACT PLAYER: Corey Seager, Texas

The Rangers' $325 million acquisition smacked a three-run home run in the fifth inning to grant his team a lead it never relinquished.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Times this season the Rangers have scored six runs in a single inning, as they did in the fifth Friday.

1,195 Days since the most recent time Sonny Gray struck out no batters in a game from Friday to March 31, 2019.

9 Twins runners left on base.