IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins
The designated hitter hit two home runs to spur the Twins to victory, giving him five home runs over the past three games.
BY THE NUMBERS
4 Twins players to have multi-homer games back-to-back, with Buxton achieving that by hitting two for the second day in a row.
106 At-bats it took Rays right fielder Vidal Brujan to hit his first career home run.
Martinez, Dalbec homers power Red Sox past Mariners 4-3
J.D. Martinez homered for the first time in nearly a month, Bobby Dalbec snapped a tie with a solo shot and the Boston Red Sox won for the eighth time in nine games, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Ferreira scores 4 goals, US beats Grenada 5-0 in Cup sendoff
Jesús Ferreira had a night to remember against an overwhelmed opponent in the United States' World Cup sendoff.
Sports
Musgrove (1.50) takes ERA lead, Padres beat Rockies 9-0
Joe Musgrove took over the major league earned run average lead and remained unbeaten in 11 starts, striking out eight over six innings to lead the San Diego Padres over the Colorado Rockies 9-0 on Friday night.
Twins
Facing another season-ending knee surgery, Twins prospect Lewis remains upbeat
Royce Lewis, 23, played 12 games at the major league level in 2022 before a crash into the outfield wall brought another premature end to a season.
Sports
Claunch sends Texas A&M past Louisville 5-4 in series opener
Catcher Troy Claunch singled with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning and No. 5 overall seed Texas A&M stranded 17 runners on base before posting a 5-4 victory over No. 12 seed Louisville in the first round of the College Station Super Regional on Friday night.