IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

The designated hitter hit two home runs to spur the Twins to victory, giving him five home runs over the past three games.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Twins players to have multi-homer games back-to-back, with Buxton achieving that by hitting two for the second day in a row.

106 At-bats it took Rays right fielder Vidal Brujan to hit his first career home run.