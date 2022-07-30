Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Luke Voit, San Diego

His first-inning home run set the tone for a night of home runs, and he added an RBI double in the fifth.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Twins pitchers to give up five home runs in one game; Joe Ryan joins Carlos Silva (2006) and Bert Blyleven (1986).

11 Times a Twins pitcher has given up 10 runs in a game; Joe Ryan is the first since Rick Reed in 2003.

3 Strikeouts for Miguel Sano in three at-bats.