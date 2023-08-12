IMPACT PLAYER: Bryson Stott, Philadelphia
A run-scoring double, a home run and a sacrifice fly for the Phillies second baseman.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Victories, in their 11 games thus far in August, by the defending NL champion Phillies.
20 Home runs hit by the Phillies in the first eight games of this homestand, a franchise record.
41 Games in which the Twins have scored two runs or fewer, third-most in the AL.
Family sues bar and Minnesota Wild after Bloomington man killed in fight over social distancing
