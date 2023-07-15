IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Twins

Launched a fastball clocked at 99.9 miles per hour from Shintaro Fujinami for a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

3:28 Time of game, the Twins' longest nine-inning game of the season. It's only the Twins' third nine-inning game of at least three hours in 2023; last year the Twins played 83 nine-inning games that were at least three hours.

3 Hits against the Twins bullpen in the final six innings; two of those came against Jhoan Duran in the ninth inning, resulting in Oakland's lone run after Kenta Maeda departed.

17 League-high double-play grounders hit into by Carlos Correa.