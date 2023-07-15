IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Twins
Launched a fastball clocked at 99.9 miles per hour from Shintaro Fujinami for a go-ahead, two-run homer in the ninth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
3:28 Time of game, the Twins' longest nine-inning game of the season. It's only the Twins' third nine-inning game of at least three hours in 2023; last year the Twins played 83 nine-inning games that were at least three hours.
3 Hits against the Twins bullpen in the final six innings; two of those came against Jhoan Duran in the ninth inning, resulting in Oakland's lone run after Kenta Maeda departed.
17 League-high double-play grounders hit into by Carlos Correa.
Twins
Twins beat Athletics on Joey Gallo's ninth-inning homer in return from All-Star break
The Twins again struggled with runners in scoring position but got a big hit late and moved back into first place in the AL Central.
Twins
Friday's Twins-Oakland game recap
The Twins' longest nine-inning game of the year ended with a victory.
Mexico seeks a Gold Cup championship against Panama in redemption tour after disappointing World Cup
The game is not going to be against the rival Mexico expected, but seven and a half months after the country's worst performance in a World Cup in 44 years, Mexico will seek to restore a bit of its tarnished image when it plays the surprising Panama in the Gold Cup final.
Rory McIlroy makes enough putts to lead Scottish Open by 1 over Tom Kim
Rory McIlroy made just enough birdie putts for a 3-under 67 in increasingly windy conditions Saturday to keep his one-shot lead over Tom Kim in the Genesis Scottish Open.
Wimbledon 2023: It's Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz for the title at the All England Club
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday, with the title and the No. 1 ranking on the line.