IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins
The hot-hitting rookie keeps on hitting. He drilled an RBI double to left field in the first inning and RBI double to center in the seventh inning. He has 41 RBI in 47 games this year.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Dallas Keuchel's strikeout total after his first five outings. He struck out six batters Friday.
114.2 Mile-per-hour exit velocity on Carlos Correa's home run in the fourth inning, his hardest-hit ball of the season.
.682 The Twins' winning percentage at home (15-7) since the All-Star break.
