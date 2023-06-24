IMPACT PLAYER: Kenta Maeda, Twins
Back off the injured list, the righthander tossed five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and two walks. It was the first time he's pitched five innings since April 10.
BY THE NUMBERS
.087 Max Kepler's batting average against lefthanded pitching this year before he homered off Joey Wentz in the second inning.
20 Years since the Twins last had three people ejected from a game: Brad Radke, Ron Gardenhire and Scott Ullger were tossed April 30, 2003.
2 Runs given up by Twins reliever Brock Stewart in 24⅔ innings this season, owning a 0.73 ERA.
