IMPACT PLAYER: Javy Báez, Detroit

He was 1-for-11 against Joe Ryan until he turned on a two-strike splitter and hammered a three-run homer.

BY THE NUMBERS

47 Three-strikeout games for Byron Buxton, second in Twins history to Miguel Sano (109).

2 Walks by Royce Lewis in 26 career games; he had his first of the season Friday.

500 Career hits by Joey Gallo, who doubled in the second inning.