IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins
The catcher hit a game-tying homer in the seventh inning and opened a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff single. The Twins have a 13-0 record in games he homers.
BY THE NUMBERS
197 Strikeouts from Joe Ryan this season. The Twins haven't had two starting pitchers record more than 200 strikeouts in a season since 1967.
468 The estimated distance, in feet, on Michael A. Taylor's two-run homer in the second inning.
47,272 The announced crowd at Coors Field on a fireworks Friday.
