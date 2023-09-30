IMPACT PLAYER: Ryan Jeffers, Twins

The catcher hit a game-tying homer in the seventh inning and opened a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff single. The Twins have a 13-0 record in games he homers.

BY THE NUMBERS

197 Strikeouts from Joe Ryan this season. The Twins haven't had two starting pitchers record more than 200 strikeouts in a season since 1967.

468 The estimated distance, in feet, on Michael A. Taylor's two-run homer in the second inning.

47,272 The announced crowd at Coors Field on a fireworks Friday.