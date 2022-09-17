Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Amed Rosario, Cleveland

Two-out, two-strike seventh-inning single tied the score in a game Cleveland had trailed 3-0.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Twins starters removed despite allowing one or zero hits over five or more innings this year.

6 Consecutive Twins losses to Cleveland, their longest such skid since 2013-14.

7 Guardians victories earned in their last at-bat against Twins this season.