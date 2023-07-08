IMPACT PLAYER: Félix Bautista, Orioles
The All-Star closer pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fourth victory of the season, striking out three of the six batters he faced.
BY THE NUMBERS
847 Strikeouts from Twins pitchers this season, a team record before the All-Star break.
7 Consecutive games Carlos Correa has reached base since he was moved into the leadoff spot last week.
2.67 Bailey Ober's ERA through 14 starts, the ninth-lowest mark in the majors among pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched.
Local 4 of 6 adults arrested leave jail without charges after alleged involvement in July 4th disturbances
Local 4 of 6 adults arrested leave jail without charges after alleged involvement in July 4th disturbances
Twins
Orioles top Twins 3-1 in 10 innings to open series at Target Field
Ramon Urías hit a double off Jhoan Duran to lead off the 10th inning. The Twins have scored just three runs in their last three games against Baltimore.