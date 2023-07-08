IMPACT PLAYER: Félix Bautista, Orioles

The All-Star closer pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fourth victory of the season, striking out three of the six batters he faced.

BY THE NUMBERS

847 Strikeouts from Twins pitchers this season, a team record before the All-Star break.

7 Consecutive games Carlos Correa has reached base since he was moved into the leadoff spot last week.

2.67 Bailey Ober's ERA through 14 starts, the ninth-lowest mark in the majors among pitchers with at least 70 innings pitched.