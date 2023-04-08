IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins
Struck out a career-high 13 batters and limited the Astros to four hits and one run in seven innings
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Walkoff victories by the Twins in their 63 home openers; Friday's was their first since 2004.
5 Runs off Twins starters in seven games, one each by their five starters, giving them a combined 1.08 ERA.
2:47 Time of game, the Twins' fastest extra-inning game since a 2:43 game against the Angels on May 28, 2011.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Sports
Warriors beat resting Kings 119-97 to close in on playoffs
Klay Thompson scored 29 points, Stephen Curry added 25 and the Golden State Warriors closed in on a playoff berth by beating the short-handed Sacramento Kings 119-97 on Friday night.
Twins
Gray Ks 13 in home opener, Twins beat Astros in 10 innings
Sonny Gray's 13 strikeouts Friday were the most ever in a Twins home opener, and infielder Kyle Farmer delivered the decisive hit against the Astros.
Sports
Longoria, Carroll hit back-to-back HRs, D-backs top Dodgers
Evan Longoria and rookie Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning off Clayton Kershaw, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3 on Friday night.
Sports
Trey Murphy scores 31 points, Pelicans beat Knicks 113-105
Trey Murphy scored 31 points, C.J. McCollum added 23 and the New Orleans Pelicans improved their chances of avoiding the play-in round with a 113-105 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday night. The Pelicans (42-39) will need to beat Minnesota on the road in their regular-season finale Sunday and get some help from some combination of Golden State and the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers to climb higher than the seventh seed. They also will finish above .500 for the first time since 2017-18.