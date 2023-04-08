Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

IMPACT PLAYER: Sonny Gray, Twins

Struck out a career-high 13 batters and limited the Astros to four hits and one run in seven innings

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Walkoff victories by the Twins in their 63 home openers; Friday's was their first since 2004.

5 Runs off Twins starters in seven games, one each by their five starters, giving them a combined 1.08 ERA.

2:47 Time of game, the Twins' fastest extra-inning game since a 2:43 game against the Angels on May 28, 2011.