IMPACT PLAYER: Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels

His two homers led the Angels to victory extended his hitting streak to nine-consecutive games.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Multihomer games in Ward's five-year MLB career, including leadoff homers in the second and sixth innings Friday.

8 Pitchers to eclipse 200 strikeouts this season, including Angels' starter Shohei Ohtani, who did so with seven K's Friday.