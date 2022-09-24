IMPACT PLAYER: Taylor Ward, Los Angeles Angels
His two homers led the Angels to victory extended his hitting streak to nine-consecutive games.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Multihomer games in Ward's five-year MLB career, including leadoff homers in the second and sixth innings Friday.
8 Pitchers to eclipse 200 strikeouts this season, including Angels' starter Shohei Ohtani, who did so with seven K's Friday.
Twins
Ohtani shows his stuff; Twins eliminated from AL Central race
Shohei Ohtani held the Twins hitless into the fifth inning while reaching 200 strikeouts for the season. He also hit an RBI single in the seventh inning.
Gophers
Gophers volleyball team loses Big Ten opener at Purdue
The No. 8 Gophers were swept by the No. 11 Boilermakers 25-18, 25-23, 32-30 in West Lafayette, Ind.
Twins
Reusse: In Judge-vs.-Ohtani debate, team record proves a worthy tiebreaker
Shohei Ohtani might be having a better year than he did a year ago, but Aaron Judge's mighty bat kept the Yankees afloat when the rest of the lineup did next to nothing.
Sports
Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history.
Sports
Mets beat Athletics 9-2 to extend division lead over Braves
Eduardo Escobar has found his hitting stroke at just the right time for the New York Mets.