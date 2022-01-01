GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Donovan Mitchell, Utah
Jazz guard was a problem all night, scoring 39 points.
BY THE NUMBERS
22-0 Early fourth quarter run by Jazz, holding the Wolves scoreless for 5 minutes, 11 seconds.
26 Points by Anthony Edwards after a six-game absence.
18 First-half fouls by the Wolves, who finished with 30.
Wolves
Timberwolves end grueling month with 120-108 loss to Jazz
Utah outscored the Wolves 34-21 in the fourth quarter, buoyed by Donovan Mitchell's 39 points.