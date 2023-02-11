IMPACT PLAYER
Ja Morant, Grizzlies
No matter what defense the Wolves threw at him, Morant beat them. He finished with 32 points, nine assists and nine rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Free throws attempted for Anthony Edwards.
72 Memphis points in the paint.
2-for-10 Jaden McDaniels' shooting night.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
St. Thomas hosts UMKC after Allen's 26-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (11-15, 7-6 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (16-11, 7-7 Summit)
Sports
Paging Russell Westbrook: Paul George says come to Clippers
If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn't get at the trade deadline.
Sports
Bucks beat Clippers 119-106 for 10th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 on Friday night for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20.
Sports
Malkin reaches 1,200 points as Penguins beat Ducks 6-3
Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins began their West Coast road trip with a milestone night.
Sports
Mitchell scores 30, Cavs top Pelicans to win 5th straight
Donovan Mitchell and the surging Cavaliers arrived in a city where they hadn't won in a decade and demonstrated why Cleveland was among just three teams that held off on making any deals at this week's NBA trade deadline.