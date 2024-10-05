Friday’s prep sports results
High school sports results from around the metro area and state.
METRO • EAST
• Forest Lake 34, Woodbury 6
• Mounds View 35, East Ridge 14
METRO • MAROON
• Roseville 55, Hopkins 35
METRO • NORTH
• Anoka 14, Centennial 0
• Blaine 28, Champlin Park 23
• Maple Grove 56, Coon Rapids 14
• Osseo 36, St. Michael-Albertville 35, OT
METRO • SOUTH
• Eagan 18, Farmington 10
• Lakeville South 21, Rosemount 9
METRO • WEST
• Eden Prairie 21, Minnetonka 20, OT
• Prior Lake 21, Wayzata 7
• Shakopee 42, Edina 12
MID SOUTHEAST • WEST
• Lester Prairie 23, Mayer Lutheran 6
NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD
• Cooper 19, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• St. Louis Park 24, Tartan 21
NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON
• Armstrong 42, Hastings 6
• Cretin-Derham Hall 37, Mahtomedi 7
NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-GOLD
• Waconia 35, Chaska 21
NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-MAROON
• Northfield 13, New Prague 7, OT
NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES
• St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Southwest 13
• Two Rivers 42, Minneapolis Washburn 17
NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD
• Andover 35, St. Francis 13
NORTHSTAR • WEST-MAROON
• Monticello 36, Park Center 0
• Spring Lake Park 35, Irondale 7
SKYWAY • BLUE
• Columbia Hgts. 20, Brooklyn Center 12
SKYWAY • BRONZE
• Delano 35, Mound Westonka 31
• Orono 24, Providence Academy 13
SKYWAY • COPPER
• Litchfield 48, Watertown-Mayer 21
• New London-Spicer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
SKYWAY • GOLD
• Hill-Murray 38, South St. Paul 7
• Simley 34, North St. Paul 20
SKYWAY • MAROON
• Fridley 31, DeLaSalle 14
SKYWAY • ORANGE
• St. Croix Lutheran 39, Concordia Academy 14
SKYWAY • SILVER
• Princeton 42, Chisago Lakes 21
SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE
• Jordan 27, Belle Plaine 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany 43, Rockford 7
• Annandale 62, St. Cloud Apollo 7
• Becker 30, Rocori 14
• Big Lake 16, Foley 12
• Breck 21, Spectrum 8
• Dassel-Cokato 41, Milaca 7
• Elk River 41, Rogers 7
• Grand Rapids 29, North Branch 28
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31, Melrose 14
• Hutchinson 28, Willmar 21
• Lakeville North 24, Rochester Mayo 13
• Mankato East 43, Chanhassen 19
• Norwood YA 68, Cleveland 20
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Cambridge-Isanti 22
• St. Agnes 46, St. Paul Johnson 12
• St. Anthony 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6
• SPA/MA/B 47, Twin Cities Charter 14
• St. Thomas Acad. 46, Apple Valley 21
• Totino-Grace 34, Minneapolis North 14
• Zimmerman 28, Holy Family 24
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 55, Menahga 8
• Adrian 20, Russell-T-R 0
• Aitkin 15, Crosby-Ironton 6
• Alexandria 35, Bemidji 13
• Cromwell 22, Verndale 8
• Deer River 37, Ely 8
• Dilworth-G-F 35, Detroit Lakes 9
• Duluth Denfeld 38, Cloquet 22
• Esko 35, Hibbing 0
• Fertile-Beltrami 70, NCE/U-H 0
• Hancock 62, Underwood 8
• HL-O/Fulda 19, Red Rock Central 0
• Jackson County Central 64, Minnesota Valley Luth. 8
• Kittson Central 13, Goodridge-G-G 12
• Le Roy-Ostrander 55, Southland 13
• Mahnomen-Waubun 32, Red Lake 0
• Maple River 35, Le Sueur-Henderson 21
• Marshall 28, Fairmont 9
• Minneota 76, Lakeview 7
• Moorhead 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
• Mountain Lake Area 52, Madelia 0
• Nevis 56, Bertha-Hewitt 14
• Pequot Lakes 41, Mora 0
• Pine City 20, Proctor 0
• Pine Island 25, Rochester Lourdes 0
• Polk Co. West 20, Lake Park-Audubon 0
• Randolph 47, Gibbon-F-W 6
• South Ridge 52, Braham 0
• Upsala-Swanville 29, Kerkhoven-M-S 0
• Walker-H-A 56, Wadena-DC 6
• Warren-A-O 42, Northern 0
• Warroad 50, Crookston 20
• Waseca 42, Tri-City United 7
• West Central 44, Benson 8
• Win-E-Mac 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14
Soccer • boys
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Trinity 3
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding 4, Johnson 0
TRI-METRO
• Richfield 2, DeLaSalle 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Avail Academy 2, West Lutheran 1
• Lakeville South 2, New Prague 1
• St. Paul Highland Park 1, Minneapolis Edison 0
• St. Paul Washington 6, Nova Classical 2
Soccer • girls
SKYLINE
• Trinity 4, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle 4, Richfield 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck 5, Legacy Christian 1
• Concordia Academy 7, Mounds Park Academy 0
• PACT 3, Hope Academy 2
• St. Croix Prep 2, LILA 2
• SW Christian 3, New Ulm 0
Volleyball • girls
MIDWEST FALL CLASSIC
• Annandale def. Woodbury, 15-25, 25-17, 16-14
• Buffalo def. Sartell, 25-20, 11-25, 15-10
• Delano def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-14
• Delano def. Byron, 25-20, 25-15
• Elk River def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-11
• Hermantown def. North St. Paul, 25-16, 25-13
• Kimball def. Armstrong, 25-20, 25-19
• Legacy Christian def. Armstrong, 25-18, 25-23
• Legacy Christian def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-20
• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-8, 26-28, 15-11
• Maple Grove def. Willmar, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9
• Minnetonka def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-19
• Monticello def. Rocori, 25-22, 25-21
• Mounds View def. Rockford, 25-18, 25-19
• North Branch def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-17
• North Branch def. Stillwater, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11
• Rogers def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-10
• Rogers def. North St. Paul, 25-6, 25-13
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Annandale, 28-26, 25-15
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. SW Christian, 25-20, 25-15
• Osseo def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-20
• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 27-25, 21-25, 17-15
• SW Christian def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-10
• Wayzata def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-17
• Wayzata def. Rocori, 25-11, 25-13
• Willmar def. Spectrum, 25-15, 25-20
TWIN CITIES CHALLENGE
• Bethlehem Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-17
• Burnsville def. Pine River-Backus, 25-13, 25-22
• Burnsville def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-11, 25-7
• Cannon Falls def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-16, 25-19
• Carlton/Wrenshall def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-10, 25-12
• Centennial def. Blake, 25-21, 25-19
• Centennial def. Holy Angels, 25-23, 25-23
• Chatfield def. Forest Lake, 17-25, 25-8, 15-11
• Chippewa Falls (Wis.) def. Minneapolis Southwest, 23-25, 2519, 25-14
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-23
• DeLaSalle def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-13
• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 25-15
• Eastview def. Jackson County Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12
• Eastview def. St. Agnes, 25-9, 25-20
• Holy Angels def. Blake, 25-20, 25-16
• Mille Lacs def. St. Agnes, 25-10, 25-22
• Minneapolis Southwest def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-7
• Owatonna def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-14
• Owatonna def. White Bear Lake, 25-17, 25-17
• Rosemount def. Chatfield, 11-25, 25-16, 15-9
• Rosemount def. Forest Lake, 25-19, 25-23
• White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-15, 23-25, 15-3
Despite not yet graduating from high school, Lucas Dahlberg has been running the show in Elk River since he was a freshman.