Friday’s prep sports results

Football

METRO • EAST

• Forest Lake 34, Woodbury 6

• Mounds View 35, East Ridge 14

METRO • MAROON

• Roseville 55, Hopkins 35

METRO • NORTH

• Anoka 14, Centennial 0

• Blaine 28, Champlin Park 23

• Maple Grove 56, Coon Rapids 14

• Osseo 36, St. Michael-Albertville 35, OT

METRO • SOUTH

• Eagan 18, Farmington 10

• Lakeville South 21, Rosemount 9

METRO • WEST

• Eden Prairie 21, Minnetonka 20, OT

• Prior Lake 21, Wayzata 7

• Shakopee 42, Edina 12

MID SOUTHEAST • WEST

• Lester Prairie 23, Mayer Lutheran 6

NORTHSTAR • EAST-GOLD

• Cooper 19, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• St. Louis Park 24, Tartan 21

NORTHSTAR • EAST-MAROON

• Armstrong 42, Hastings 6

• Cretin-Derham Hall 37, Mahtomedi 7

NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-GOLD

• Waconia 35, Chaska 21

NORTHSTAR • SOUTH-MAROON

• Northfield 13, New Prague 7, OT

NORTHSTAR • TWIN CITIES

• St. Paul Central 21, Minneapolis Southwest 13

• Two Rivers 42, Minneapolis Washburn 17

NORTHSTAR • WEST-GOLD

• Andover 35, St. Francis 13

NORTHSTAR • WEST-MAROON

• Monticello 36, Park Center 0

• Spring Lake Park 35, Irondale 7

SKYWAY • BLUE

• Columbia Hgts. 20, Brooklyn Center 12

SKYWAY • BRONZE

• Delano 35, Mound Westonka 31

• Orono 24, Providence Academy 13

SKYWAY • COPPER

• Litchfield 48, Watertown-Mayer 21

• New London-Spicer 21, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

SKYWAY • GOLD

• Hill-Murray 38, South St. Paul 7

• Simley 34, North St. Paul 20

SKYWAY • MAROON

• Fridley 31, DeLaSalle 14

SKYWAY • ORANGE

• St. Croix Lutheran 39, Concordia Academy 14

SKYWAY • SILVER

• Princeton 42, Chisago Lakes 21

SOUTH CENTRAL • WHITE

• Jordan 27, Belle Plaine 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany 43, Rockford 7

• Annandale 62, St. Cloud Apollo 7

• Becker 30, Rocori 14

• Big Lake 16, Foley 12

• Breck 21, Spectrum 8

• Dassel-Cokato 41, Milaca 7

• Elk River 41, Rogers 7

• Grand Rapids 29, North Branch 28

• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 31, Melrose 14

• Hutchinson 28, Willmar 21

• Lakeville North 24, Rochester Mayo 13

• Mankato East 43, Chanhassen 19

• Norwood YA 68, Cleveland 20

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 66, Cambridge-Isanti 22

• St. Agnes 46, St. Paul Johnson 12

• St. Anthony 54, Minneapolis Roosevelt 6

• SPA/MA/B 47, Twin Cities Charter 14

• St. Thomas Acad. 46, Apple Valley 21

• Totino-Grace 34, Minneapolis North 14

• Zimmerman 28, Holy Family 24

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 55, Menahga 8

• Adrian 20, Russell-T-R 0

• Aitkin 15, Crosby-Ironton 6

• Alexandria 35, Bemidji 13

• Cromwell 22, Verndale 8

• Deer River 37, Ely 8

• Dilworth-G-F 35, Detroit Lakes 9

• Duluth Denfeld 38, Cloquet 22

• Esko 35, Hibbing 0

• Fertile-Beltrami 70, NCE/U-H 0

• Hancock 62, Underwood 8

• HL-O/Fulda 19, Red Rock Central 0

• Jackson County Central 64, Minnesota Valley Luth. 8

• Kittson Central 13, Goodridge-G-G 12

• Le Roy-Ostrander 55, Southland 13

• Mahnomen-Waubun 32, Red Lake 0

• Maple River 35, Le Sueur-Henderson 21

• Marshall 28, Fairmont 9

• Minneota 76, Lakeview 7

• Moorhead 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

• Mountain Lake Area 52, Madelia 0

• Nevis 56, Bertha-Hewitt 14

• Pequot Lakes 41, Mora 0

• Pine City 20, Proctor 0

• Pine Island 25, Rochester Lourdes 0

• Polk Co. West 20, Lake Park-Audubon 0

• Randolph 47, Gibbon-F-W 6

• South Ridge 52, Braham 0

• Upsala-Swanville 29, Kerkhoven-M-S 0

• Walker-H-A 56, Wadena-DC 6

• Warren-A-O 42, Northern 0

• Warroad 50, Crookston 20

• Waseca 42, Tri-City United 7

• West Central 44, Benson 8

• Win-E-Mac 22, Clearbrook-Gonvick 14

Soccer • boys

SKYLINE

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 4, Trinity 3

ST. PAUL CITY

• Harding 4, Johnson 0

TRI-METRO

• Richfield 2, DeLaSalle 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Avail Academy 2, West Lutheran 1

• Lakeville South 2, New Prague 1

• St. Paul Highland Park 1, Minneapolis Edison 0

• St. Paul Washington 6, Nova Classical 2

Soccer • girls

SKYLINE

• Trinity 4, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle 4, Richfield 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Breck 5, Legacy Christian 1

• Concordia Academy 7, Mounds Park Academy 0

• PACT 3, Hope Academy 2

• St. Croix Prep 2, LILA 2

• SW Christian 3, New Ulm 0

Volleyball • girls

MIDWEST FALL CLASSIC

• Annandale def. Woodbury, 15-25, 25-17, 16-14

• Buffalo def. Sartell, 25-20, 11-25, 15-10

• Delano def. Buffalo, 25-20, 25-14

• Delano def. Byron, 25-20, 25-15

• Elk River def. Spectrum, 25-19, 25-11

• Hermantown def. North St. Paul, 25-16, 25-13

• Kimball def. Armstrong, 25-20, 25-19

• Legacy Christian def. Armstrong, 25-18, 25-23

• Legacy Christian def. Grand Rapids, 25-18, 25-20

• Maple Grove def. Elk River, 25-8, 26-28, 15-11

• Maple Grove def. Willmar, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9

• Minnetonka def. Hermantown, 25-15, 25-19

• Monticello def. Rocori, 25-22, 25-21

• Mounds View def. Rockford, 25-18, 25-19

• North Branch def. Rockford, 25-17, 25-17

• North Branch def. Stillwater, 25-19, 16-25, 15-11

• Rogers def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-10

• Rogers def. North St. Paul, 25-6, 25-13

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Annandale, 28-26, 25-15

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. SW Christian, 25-20, 25-15

• Osseo def. St. Michael-Albertville, 25-21, 25-20

• Stillwater def. Mounds View, 27-25, 21-25, 17-15

• SW Christian def. Woodbury, 25-16, 25-10

• Wayzata def. Monticello, 25-14, 25-17

• Wayzata def. Rocori, 25-11, 25-13

• Willmar def. Spectrum, 25-15, 25-20

TWIN CITIES CHALLENGE

• Bethlehem Academy def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-12, 25-17

• Burnsville def. Pine River-Backus, 25-13, 25-22

• Burnsville def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-11, 25-7

• Cannon Falls def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-16, 25-19

• Carlton/Wrenshall def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-10, 25-12

• Centennial def. Blake, 25-21, 25-19

• Centennial def. Holy Angels, 25-23, 25-23

• Chatfield def. Forest Lake, 17-25, 25-8, 15-11

• Chippewa Falls (Wis.) def. Minneapolis Southwest, 23-25, 2519, 25-14

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-23

• DeLaSalle def. Randolph, 25-22, 25-13

• Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. DeLaSalle, 25-23, 25-15

• Eastview def. Jackson County Central, 25-16, 22-25, 15-12

• Eastview def. St. Agnes, 25-9, 25-20

• Holy Angels def. Blake, 25-20, 25-16

• Mille Lacs def. St. Agnes, 25-10, 25-22

• Minneapolis Southwest def. Hopkins, 25-17, 25-7

• Owatonna def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-7, 25-14

• Owatonna def. White Bear Lake, 25-17, 25-17

• Rosemount def. Chatfield, 11-25, 25-16, 15-9

• Rosemount def. Forest Lake, 25-19, 25-23

• White Bear Lake def. Minneapolis Washburn, 25-15, 23-25, 15-3

