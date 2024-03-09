FRIDAY
ADAPTED FLOOR HOCKEY
STATE TOURNAMENT
CI Division
Quarterfinals
• Burnsville/Farm./Lake. 15, Mankato 5
• Dakota United 9, Maple Grove 6
• NP/TCU/LSH/BP/J 9, So. Suburban 2
• Stillwater 13, St. Cloud Area 3
PI Division
Quarterfinals
• Brainerd 10, Mpls. South 0
• Dakota United 9, St. Paul Humboldt 0
• Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka 12, So. Suburban 2
• Rochester 4, Maple Grove 3
basketball • BOYS
CLASS 4A
Section 3 • semifinals
• Eagan 77, Rosemount 63
• Eastview 73, Apple Valley 63
Section 5 • semifinals
• Maple Grove 61, Osseo 60
• Park Center 66, Mounds View 58
Section 6 • semifinals
• Hopkins 75, Mpls. Washburn 55
• Wayzata 86, Edina 66
CLASS 3A
Section 5 • semifinals
• Fridley 73, Big Lake 54
• Totino-Grace 106, Becker 63
Section 7 • semifinals
• Chisago Lakes 69, North Branch 62
• Hermantown 101, Rock Ridge 99
Section 8 • semifinals
• Alexandria 89, Fergus Falls 49
• St. Cloud Tech 76, Detroit Lakes 70
basketball • GIRLS
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Lakeville North 62, Lakeville South 54
Section 2 • championship
• Minnetonka 41, Eden Prairie 39
Section 8 • championship
• St. Michael-Albertville 61, Elk River 47
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Stewartville 64, Byron 51
CLASS 2A
Section 2 • championship
• Waterville-E-M 56, Glencoe-SL 44
Section 3 • championship
• New London-Spicer 80, Windom 40
Section 4 • championship
• Minnehaha Acad. 95, St. Croix Luth. 65
Section 5 • championship
• Providence Academy 101, Jordan 84
Section 6 • championship
• Albany 76, Holdingford 50
Section 7 • championship
• Crosby-Ironton 48, Pequot Lakes 45
Section 8 • championship
• Perham 75, Pelican Rapids 57
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • championship
• Buffalo Lake-H-S 79, Springfield 60
Section 3 • championship
• SW Minn. Christian 58, Minneota 38
Section 4 • championship
• Mayer Lutheran 77, Lester Prairie 36
Section 5 • championship
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 67, Braham 63
Section 6 • championship
• Underwood 71, Hancock 61
Section 7 • championship
• Mtn. Iron-Buhl 77, Cromwell-Wright 35
Section 8 • championship
• Fosston 67, Kittson Co. Central 59
hockey • BOYS
CLASS 2A
Consolation semifinals
• Centennial 8, Roch. Century/JM 2
• Elk River/Zimm. 5, White Bear Lake 0
Semifinals
• Chanhassen 6, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
• Edina 5, Grand Rapids 2
CLASS 1A
Semifinals
• Hermantown 7, Mahtomedi 6, OT
• St. Cloud Cathedral 4, Warroad 3, OT