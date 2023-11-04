FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A

Second round

• Centennial 26, Prior Lake 23

• East Ridge 13, Minnetonka 10

• Eden Prairie 42, Eagan 14

• Edina 35, Maple Grove 24

• Lakeville North 42, Forest Lake 21

• Lakeville South 30, Shakopee 13

• Rosemount 14, Woodbury 7

• Stillwater 49, Rochester Mayo 31

CLASS 5A

Section 1 • championship

• Owatonna 35, Northfield 6

Section 2 • championship

• Chanhassen 37, Mankato West 36

Section 3 • championship

• St. Thomas Acad. 43, Bloom. Jefferson 14

Section 4 • championship

• Mahtomedi 19, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Section 5 • championship

• Armstrong 49, Cooper 14

Section 6 • championship

• Rogers 24, Monticello 20

Section 7 • championship

• Andover 65, Elk River 32 ► MO ◄

Section 8 • championship

• Alexandria 24, Brainerd 19

CLASS 4A

Section 1 • championship

• Byron 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14

Section 2 • championship

• Hutchinson 30, Marshall 14

Section 3 • championship

• Hill-Murray 42, Chisago Lakes 36

Section 4 • championship

• Totino-Grace 49, St. Anthony 7

Section 5 • championship

• Benilde-St. Marg. 20, Holy Angels 15

Section 6 • championship

• Orono 35, Delano 14

Section 7 • championship

• North Branch 28, Hermantown 21

Section 8 • championship

• Rocori 30, Becker 21

CLASS 3A

Section 1 • championship

• Stewartville 34, Roch. Lourdes 7

Section 2 • championship

• Dassel-Cokato 27, Litchfield 20

Section 3 • championship

• Waseca 21, Fairmont 13

Section 4 • championship

• Mpls. North 51, Holy Family 0

Section 5 • championship

• Annandale 14, Foley 8

Section 6 • championship

• Albany 24, New London-Spicer 23

Section 8 championship

• Dilworth-G-F 35, Morris/C-A 14

CLASS 2A

Section 1 • championship

• Caledonia 35, Dover-Eyota 20

Section 2 • championship

• Triton 21, Maple River 14

Section 3 championship

• Jackson Co. Central 38, Redwood Valley 7

Section 4 • championship

• Cannon Falls 60, St. Agnes 34

Section 5 championship

• Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Holdingford 14

Section 6 championship

• Osakis 42, Staples-Motley 13

Section 8 championship

• Barnesville 44, Pelican Rapids 14

CLASS 1A

Section 1 • championship

• Fillmore Central 14, Kenyon-Wan. 0

Section 2 • championship

• Mayer Lutheran 20, Lester Prairie 19

Section 3 • championship

• Springfield 36, Sleepy Eye 18

Section 4 championship

• Belgrade-B-E 36, Upsala/Swanville 12

Section 5 championship

• Minneota 14, BOLD 6

Section 6 championship

• Parkers Prairie 26, New York Mills 6

Section 7 championship

• Braham 28, Deer River 8

9-MAN

Section 1 championship

• Kingsland 44, Spring Grove 14

Section 2 championship

• Cedar Mountain vs. Red Rock Central

Section 3 championship

• Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Edgerton 8

Section 7 championship

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 30, Cherry 14

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Wayzata 2, Maple Grove 0

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Hill-Murray 3, Orono 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• St. Paul Academy 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Edina 2, Wayzata 1

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• Benilde-St. Margaret's 1, Holy Angels 0

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Championship

• St. Paul Academy 3, St. Charles 0

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

CLASS 1A

Section 8 championship

• Badger/G-MR def. Kittson County Central, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-12