FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Second round
• Centennial 26, Prior Lake 23
• East Ridge 13, Minnetonka 10
• Eden Prairie 42, Eagan 14
• Edina 35, Maple Grove 24
• Lakeville North 42, Forest Lake 21
• Lakeville South 30, Shakopee 13
• Rosemount 14, Woodbury 7
• Stillwater 49, Rochester Mayo 31
CLASS 5A
Section 1 • championship
• Owatonna 35, Northfield 6
Section 2 • championship
• Chanhassen 37, Mankato West 36
Section 3 • championship
• St. Thomas Acad. 43, Bloom. Jefferson 14
Section 4 • championship
• Mahtomedi 19, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Section 5 • championship
• Armstrong 49, Cooper 14
Section 6 • championship
• Rogers 24, Monticello 20
Section 7 • championship
• Andover 65, Elk River 32 ► MO ◄
Section 8 • championship
• Alexandria 24, Brainerd 19
CLASS 4A
Section 1 • championship
• Byron 17, Kasson-Mantorville 14
Section 2 • championship
• Hutchinson 30, Marshall 14
Section 3 • championship
• Hill-Murray 42, Chisago Lakes 36
Section 4 • championship
• Totino-Grace 49, St. Anthony 7
Section 5 • championship
• Benilde-St. Marg. 20, Holy Angels 15
Section 6 • championship
• Orono 35, Delano 14
Section 7 • championship
• North Branch 28, Hermantown 21
Section 8 • championship
• Rocori 30, Becker 21
CLASS 3A
Section 1 • championship
• Stewartville 34, Roch. Lourdes 7
Section 2 • championship
• Dassel-Cokato 27, Litchfield 20
Section 3 • championship
• Waseca 21, Fairmont 13
Section 4 • championship
• Mpls. North 51, Holy Family 0
Section 5 • championship
• Annandale 14, Foley 8
Section 6 • championship
• Albany 24, New London-Spicer 23
Section 8 championship
• Dilworth-G-F 35, Morris/C-A 14
CLASS 2A
Section 1 • championship
• Caledonia 35, Dover-Eyota 20
Section 2 • championship
• Triton 21, Maple River 14
Section 3 championship
• Jackson Co. Central 38, Redwood Valley 7
Section 4 • championship
• Cannon Falls 60, St. Agnes 34
Section 5 championship
• Eden Valley-Watkins 44, Holdingford 14
Section 6 championship
• Osakis 42, Staples-Motley 13
Section 8 championship
• Barnesville 44, Pelican Rapids 14
CLASS 1A
Section 1 • championship
• Fillmore Central 14, Kenyon-Wan. 0
Section 2 • championship
• Mayer Lutheran 20, Lester Prairie 19
Section 3 • championship
• Springfield 36, Sleepy Eye 18
Section 4 championship
• Belgrade-B-E 36, Upsala/Swanville 12
Section 5 championship
• Minneota 14, BOLD 6
Section 6 championship
• Parkers Prairie 26, New York Mills 6
Section 7 championship
• Braham 28, Deer River 8
9-MAN
Section 1 championship
• Kingsland 44, Spring Grove 14
Section 2 championship
• Cedar Mountain vs. Red Rock Central
Section 3 championship
• Hills-Beaver Creek 30, Edgerton 8
Section 7 championship
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 30, Cherry 14
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Wayzata 2, Maple Grove 0
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Hill-Murray 3, Orono 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• St. Paul Academy 3, Pine Island/Z-M 2
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Edina 2, Wayzata 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 1, Holy Angels 0
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Championship
• St. Paul Academy 3, St. Charles 0
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 8 championship
• Badger/G-MR def. Kittson County Central, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-12