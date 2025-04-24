Friday's NBA games: Bucks-Pacers, Magic-Celtics, Wolves-Lakers all set for Game 3s

What to Know: The Lakers scored 95 points in Game 1 and lost by 22, then scored 94 points in Game 2 and won because the defense was just that much better. The Timberwolves connected on 21 3-pointers in the opener, then made only five in Game 2 — a 48-point difference from beyond the arc. That sort of stinginess isn't realistically sustainable for the Lakers, but it obviously provides some sort of blueprint especially with the knowledge that they'll now have to win at least once in Minneapolis in order to win the series. Wolves star Anthony Edwards said his shoulder is fine after taking a hit early in Game 2. This is the 21st time that James has gone into a Game 3 after his team split the first two games, so he knows better than anyone the pressure that comes with such a situation.