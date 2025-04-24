Friday's NBA games: Bucks-Pacers, Magic-Celtics, Wolves-Lakers all set for Game 3s

The Orlando Magic have been here before. Giannis Antetokounmpo has been here before. And LeBron James, well, he's been basically everywhere before.
As the first full week of the NBA playoffs draws to a close, the matchups start to shift locations — with three Game 3s on tap for Friday night serving as the first home games for Orlando, Milwaukee and Minnesota.
The Magic trail the Boston Celtics 2-0, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trail the Indiana Pacers 2-0, while the Timberwolves are tied with James and the Los Angeles Lakers at a game apiece.
''We need to be even better on Friday going into Minnesota,'' James said after the Lakers won Game 2 in Los Angeles. ''That's what the playoffs are all about. You need to stay even-keeled, no matter what's going on.''
It will be difficult for the Magic to stay that way, knowing what the stakes are. Same goes for the Bucks.
The good news is, they're at home. The bad news is, a loss on Friday puts them in a 3-0 hole and that has never successfully been escaped from in NBA history. Orlando was in this same spot last year and fought back to 2-2, then 3-3 even, before falling in a first-round Game 7 at Cleveland.
''We've done it before," Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Take it one game at a time. Boston, they did exactly what they were supposed to do. They took care of home. And, you know, it doesn't become a series until the home team loses.''
The Bucks got a lift in Game 2 from the return of Damian Lillard, who had been out with deep vein thrombosis in his leg. Lillard will get to be welcomed back by his home fans Friday night, which surely will provide another lift.