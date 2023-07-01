GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Max Kepler, Twins

Crushed a 427-foot, two-run homer to widen Twins' lead to five runs, added a single later.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 Hits by the Twins, their most in a game since May 29.

.368 Carlos Correa's average (7-for-19) in four career starts as a leadoff hitter.

100 Pitches thrown by Pablo López, his third consecutive start in triple digits.