GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Max Kepler, Twins
Crushed a 427-foot, two-run homer to widen Twins' lead to five runs, added a single later.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Hits by the Twins, their most in a game since May 29.
.368 Carlos Correa's average (7-for-19) in four career starts as a leadoff hitter.
100 Pitches thrown by Pablo López, his third consecutive start in triple digits.
