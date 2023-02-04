Rogers overcame an early deficit to defeat Maple Grove 5-2 in a boys hockey game at the Bloomington Ice Garden. The Royals turned the game around by getting in front of the net.

They scored three goals on rebounds. The others came on a blocked cross-ice pass at the top of the crease and a tipped shot off from the point.

Mason Jenson led the way for the Royals with two goals. He put Rogers ahead for good 2:34 into the second period. He extended the lead to 4-1 later in the second period.

Payton Struck got the Royals on the board late in the first period on a rebound during a two-on-one rush. Jackson Smithknecht scored on the power play to give the Royals a 3-1 lead. Carson Udee followed a rush to knock a rebound past Crimson goaltender Jack Roach with 5:09 left to seal the victory.

Finn Brink got the Crimson on the board 1:31 into the game. Blake Steenerson scored on the power play with 22 seconds left in the second period.

Royals goaltender Cade Chapman finished with 27 saves and Roach had 26 for the Crimson.

Edina 2, Hill-Murray 1: Jackson Nevers scored with three minutes left in the game to give the Hornets the victory over the host Pioneers. Caden Morgan got the Hornets on the board with 5:54 left in the first period. Jackson Reeves tied the game for the Pioneers 7:29 into the second period. Jack Erickson made 26 saves for Hill-Murray and Robbie Clarkowski had 23 for Edina.

Hopkins 4, Dodge County 3: Leo Carter scored 1:04 into overtime to give the Royals the victory over the visiting Wildcats. Bennett Froderman, Malaki Berry and Weston Schenkelberg gave Hopkins three separate one-goal leads in regulation. Griffin Gibbs, Brett Ludvigsen and Dylan Klomps scored for Dodge County. Klomps scored with 27 seconds left to send the game to overtime. Jackson Roethler made 41 saves for the Wildcats and Carson Hauger had 22 for the Royals.

Girls' hockey

Edina 3, Stillwater 1: Uma Corniea stopped 37 shots to lead Hornets past the visiting Class 2A, No. 7 Ponies. Hannah Halverson and Lorelai Nelson scored 1:54 apart to give the Hornets a 2-1 lead after two periods. Lauren Zawoyski scored for the Hornets :37 into the third period. Kylie Ligday scored 8:21 into the game and Lily Timmons had 26 saves for the Ponies.

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 1: The Red Knights overcame an early deficit to defeat the host Raiders. Stella Hadac scored 1:45 into the game for the Raiders. Lizzy Hamel and Addison Morris scored 2:42 apart in the first period to give the Red Knights the lead, and LuLu Rucinski added to it with 11:30 left in the game. Grace Kemp made 42 saves for the Raiders.

Boys' basketball

Maranatha 104, New Life Academy 91 (2OT): The Eagles went on an 11-0 run with 2:35 left in regulation to force overtime, but the host Mustangs opened the second overtime on a 10-0 run to pull out the victory.

Woodbury 57, North St. Paul 53 (OT): Caden Narum caught a long pass from Marquivion Beasley for a layup to seal the victory for the Royals over the visiting Polars. Beasley led the Royals with 17 points, Narum 13 and Quentin Cobb-Butler 10. Brevin Conway led the Polars with 14 points, Tavian Berglund 11 and Doreon Ceaser 10.

Apple Valley 47, Rosemount 45: Eli Ocharo was 6-for-6 from the floor — including 3-for-3 on three-pointers — for 16 points to lead the Eagles past the host Irish. Nati Tizazu had 10 points for the Eagles. Anish Ramlall led the Irish with 22 points and Carter Theisen had 10.

Girls' basketball

Lakeville North 59, Prior Lake 57 (OT): The Panthers overcame a second-half rally by the host Lakers to win in overtime. The Lakers outscored the Panthers 37-23 in the second half to force the extra session. Trinity Wilson led the Panthers with 18 points and Gracie Winge had 15. Bree Bowman led the Lakers with 20 points, Cecilia McNair had 16 and Alaya Carter 10.

Eden Prairie 69, Minnetonka 66: Molly Lenz scored 20 points to lead the Eagles past the visiting Skippers. Tori Schlagel had 18 points, Ashley Fritz had 16 and Annika Anderson 10 for the Eagles. Aayliah Crump and Sidney Reed led the Skippers with 14 points each, Lanelle Wright had 13 and Megan Corkery 12.

Minnehaha Academy 66, Anoka 62: Addi Mack scored 26 points to lead the Redhawks past the host Tornadoes. Ava Cupito had 11 points and Aniyah Reuben had for the Redhawks. Madlin Freking led the Tornadoes with 19 points, Samantha Mucangi had 17 and Lydia Lakanen 13.