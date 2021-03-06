GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE'S THREE STARS

1. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The rookie was dynamic, setting up two goals.

2. Jordan Greenway, Wild: The winger finished with a goal and an assist.

3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie finished with 24 saves.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Goal for Brad Hunt in the defenseman's sixth game of the season.

2 Assists by Marcus Foligno, who has six points during a three-game point streak.

13 Points for Mats Zuccarello over his past nine games after recording a goal and assist.

Sarah McLellan