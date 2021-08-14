GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay
Hit the seventh inside-the-park home run in Target Field history and also hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Consecutive games the Rays have scored at least eight runs, two short of tying the MLB record set by the 1930 Philadelphia Athletics.
4 Career-high hits for the Twins' Brent Rooker, including his fifth home run.
ON DECK
Michael Wacha has given up 19 hits and 11 runs in nine innings this month, but the Rays will give him another shot Saturday, facing the Twins' Kenta Maeda.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx, on seven-game win streak, resume WNBA play Sunday against Liberty
The team had four Olympians in Tokyo, and coach Cheryl Reeve was on Team USA's staff.
Vikings
5 things to watch in the Vikings-Broncos game
The teams meet in their first preseason game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday, It figures to be the most highly attended sporting event in Minnesota since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
Twins
Cruz 'feels weird' as he homers for Rays in return to Target Field
Beloved veteran Nelson Cruz, traded from the Twins to Tampa Bay last month, homered in his second Rays at-bat at Target Field.
Sports
Prater's 47-yard FG lifts Cardinals over Cowboys 19-16
Matt Prater kicked two field goals in the final two minutes, including a 47-yard game winner with no time remaining, to lift the Arizona Cardinals over the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 on Friday night in a preseason game.
Sports
Tucker's grand slam, Greinke's gem lead Astros over Angels
Kyle Tucker hit his first career grand slam, Zack Greinke pitched two-hit ball over seven scoreless innings and the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-1 Friday night.