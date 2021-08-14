GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Kevin Kiermaier, Tampa Bay

Hit the seventh inside-the-park home run in Target Field history and also hit a two-run single in a four-run seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

7 Consecutive games the Rays have scored at least eight runs, two short of tying the MLB record set by the 1930 Philadelphia Athletics.

4 Career-high hits for the Twins' Brent Rooker, including his fifth home run.

ON DECK

Michael Wacha has given up 19 hits and 11 runs in nine innings this month, but the Rays will give him another shot Saturday, facing the Twins' Kenta Maeda.