GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Tommy Edman, St. Louis
He provided for St. Louis what the Twins failed to come up with in two similar at-bats: a bases-clearing double that decided the game.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Hits for the Twins, three each for three players: infielders Jorge Polanco, Willians Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons.
1,500 Career hits by Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, who reached the milestone with a leadoff sixth-inning single.
8 Years since Griffin Jax hit against a live pitcher, as a freshman at Air Force.
ON DECK
Bailey Ober makes his 11th career start, making him the veteran in his matchup with Jake Woodford, a former reliever making his fourth.
PHIL MILLER
Clean, repeat: At Tokyo Games, virus is Olympians' chief foe
Holding each other tighter than lovers, the wrestlers smear each other with sweat, spittle and — when they inadvertently cut each other — sometimes blood. Lungs heaving, mouths agape, they huff and puff into each others' flushed faces. On their glistening bodies, it's impossible to tell their opponents' fluids and theirs apart.
Hurdler Warholm crushes world record in race for the ages
Karsten Warholm of Norway obliterated his own world record in the Olympic 400-meter hurdles Tuesday, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76.
Jay Lietzau's Canterbury Park line for Tuesday
Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Thatsafactjack (2nd race). Value play of the day: Runaway Harry (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5…
EXPLAINER: Why track cycling records are falling at Olympics
Everybody expected records to fall when the track cycling program began at the Tokyo Olympics, but nobody expected the German women's pursuit squad to shatter the mark held by the two-time and defending gold medalists from Britain. Or the Chinese to lower their team sprint record. Or Denmark taking down the Olympic record in men's team pursuit.
Olympics Latest: Japan's Sena Irie wins featherweight boxing
The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic: