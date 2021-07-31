GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Tommy Edman, St. Louis

He provided for St. Louis what the Twins failed to come up with in two similar at-bats: a bases-clearing double that decided the game.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Hits for the Twins, three each for three players: infielders Jorge Polanco, Willians Astudillo and Andrelton Simmons.

1,500 Career hits by Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, who reached the milestone with a leadoff sixth-inning single.

8 Years since Griffin Jax hit against a live pitcher, as a freshman at Air Force.

ON DECK

Bailey Ober makes his 11th career start, making him the veteran in his matchup with Jake Woodford, a former reliever making his fourth.

PHIL MILLER