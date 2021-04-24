GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

J.A. Happ, Twins

The lefthander threw 7⅓ no-hit innings in his first start in 10 days for a team desperately needing a victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 One-hitters thrown by the Twins in 2021, the first time since 1973 (three) that they have had more than one.

1 Home runs apiece this season by Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave, whose solo shots provided the game's only runs.

2:17 Time of game, the shortest at Target Field since June 7, 2018.

ON DECK

The Twins' Michael Pineda has given up only two earned runs in 18 innings this season. Pittsburgh's Trevor Cahill has given up 14 earned runs in 13 innings.

PHIL MILLER