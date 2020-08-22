GAME 27 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Hunter Dozier, Kansas City

The Royals’ No. 3 hitter went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 home runs given up by Zack Littell, one more than all of last season in 30⅔ fewer innings.

3-5 The Twins’ record against the Royals this season.

3.85 ERA for Danny Duffy in three starts against the Twins this month.

ON DECK

Randy Dobnak will face fellow righthander Brady Singer on Saturday, when the Twins try to avoid falling to 0-5 at Kauffman Stadium.