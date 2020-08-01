GAME 7 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
The left fielder went 2-for-4 with a two-run double off Mike Clevinger.
BY THE NUMBERS
8 Career leadoff homers for Max Kepler.
21 Pitches seen by Cleveland’s Domingo Santana in two plate appearances vs. Randy Dobnak. Santana walked both times
405 In feet, the distance of Alex Avila’s home run in the second inning.
ON DECK
Kenta Maeda, who has never faced Cleveland, makes his second start for the Twins, against Carlos Carrasco.
La Velle E. Neal III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Sarah McLellan's letters: 14 days in Canadian quarantine
Daily letters from hockey writer Sarah McLellan to her father from her 14 days of quarantine in an Edmonton hotel room.
Twins
Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain opts out of 2020 season
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain has decided not to play the remainder of the 2020 season.The Brewers announced the two-time All-Star's decision Saturday, when their…
Loons
Pulisic 1st US man to score in FA Cup final, off injured
Christian Pulisic became the first American man to score in an FA Cup final before being forced off with an apparent hamstring injury at the start of the second half.
Gophers
Settlement reached in death of football player in Kansas
A Kansas community college has reached a settlement with the New Jersey family of a football player who died of heatstroke after team conditioning drills in 2018.
Wolves
AP Interview: Heat's Leonard stands for anthem, explains why
Meyers Leonard has a brother who served two tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines. He carries a military-themed backpack, wears combat boots and has a phone loaded with Navy SEALs who are his friends.