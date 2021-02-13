Camden Heide surpassed 1,000 career points to lead Class 4A, No. 2 Wayzata past Lake Conference rival Hopkins 68-60 on Friday night in a boys' basketball game at Wayzata High School.

Heide finished with 24 points for the Trojans, who led by three at halftime. That lead grew to as much as 11 in the second half, but Wayzata had to hold off a late rally from the Class 4A, No. 3 Royals.

Drew Berkland scored 14 points for the Trojans. Jaelen Treml led the Royals with 17 points, Elvis Nnaji had 13 and Xavier White 12.

Lakeville South 71, Eagan 68: Reid Patterson scored 26 points, Trystan Ressler added 19 and the Cougars held off the visiting Wildcats.

Emmanuel Schmitter led the Wildcats with 23 points, Oscar Khazon had 16 and Nick Kontz had 14.

Forest Lake 92, East Ridge 83: Nick Bartlett scored 22 points and the Rangers pulled away from the host Raptors in the second half.

Jordan Boysen had 16 points for Forest Lake, and Brady Mettel and Carter Theisfeld had 15 each.

Alex Mattes led the Raptors with 29 points, Kendall Blue had 23 and Pete Koland 12.

Richfield 79, Fridley 72: Lamar Grayson scored 30 points to help lead the Spartans to a victory over the host Tigers.

Ryan Miles had 14 points, Mitchell January had 13 and Isaiah Casey-Hammond had 10 for Richfield. Muhsin Ahmed led Fridley with 22 points.

Girls' basketball

Chaska 71, Minnetonka 66 (OT): Mallory Heyer picked up a loose ball and made a layup right before the buzzer to send the game to overtime, and the Class 4A, No. 3 Hawks went on to beat the 4A, No. 6 Skippers.

Heyer led the Hawks with 22 points, Kaylee VanEps had 18 and Kennedy Sanders had 17.

Desiree Ware and Ellah Durkee led Minnetonka with 16 points each.

Hopkins 71, Wayzata 54: Amaya Battle finished with 19 points as the Class 4A, No.1 Royals extended their winning streak to 70 games by beating the Trojans. Taylor Woodson had 17 points, Maya Nnaji 16 and Liv McGill had 10 for Hopkins. Wayzata's Mara Braun led all scorers with 21 points.

Irondale 46, Park of Cottage Grove 43: Kimori Morris scored 19 points to lead the Knights past the visiting Wolfpack. Justine Jameson led Park with 16 points and Edie Walton had 10.

Boys' hockey

South St. Paul 2, Henry Sibley 1 (OT): Carter Heimerl scored 1:41 into overtime as the Packers beat the host Warriors. Brandon Ogren scored the tying goal for the Packers on a third-period power play. Pete Altier scored for Henry Sibley and Keaton Woolsey made 31 saves.

Hutchinson 3, New Prague 1: Joey Croatt broke a tie with 1:45 to play, lifting the Tigers past the host Trojans. Ty Glaser scored the first goal for Hutchinson, and Cam Longie added an empty-net power-play goal with 19 seconds left. Owen Wilkins scored in the second period for New Prague.

Girls' hockey

Farmington 1, Eastview 0: Sadie Long scored 59 seconds into the third period, Ryleigh Furlong stopped 22 shots and the host Tigers defeated the Lightning. Carly Lancaster and Sam Moehle recorded assists on Long's goal. Angie Lombardi made 28 saves for the Lightning.

Lakeville North 3, Prior Lake 2: Morgan Albrecht scored 5:24 into the third period and the host Panthers beat the Lakers. Albrecht also scored in the first period, and she assisted on Gracie Hanson's second-period goal. Sydney Kashmark and Payton Bloedow scored tying goals for the Lakers.