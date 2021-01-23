Junior guard Desiree Ware scored 22 points to lead Minnetonka to a 73-62 victory over visiting Wayzata in Lake Conference girls' basketball Friday.

Senior forward Sophie Hayden contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds and junior guard Ki'ani Lockett 16 points for the Skippers (4-0), who are ranked No. 7 in Class 4A.

Jenna Johnson led Wayzata (0-3) with 22 points.

Centennial 59, Blaine 48: Camille Cummings scored 18 points and Sydney Kubes and Jodi Anderson each added 14 points to lead the Cougars, No. 4 in Class 4A, past the host Bengals. Jade Bryant scored 22 to lead Blaine.

Edina 65, Buffalo 63: Ella Campbell's layup as time expired lifted the host Hornets to the victory. Campbell, a junior, led the Hornets (2-1) with 15 points. Jordan Anderson scored 23 to lead Buffalo (0-3), which trailed by nine points at halftime.

Hopkins 91, St. Michael-Albertville 49: Maya Nnaji scored 22 points and Amaya Battle scored 20 to lead the Royals, No. 1 in Class 4A, to their 65th consecutive victory. Taylor Woodson scored 17 and Liv McGill added 16 for Hopkins (3-0). Emma Miller led the No. 9 Knights (3-1) with 19 points.

Maranatha 69, New Life Academy 50: The Mustangs finished the game with a 16-2 run to pull away from the host Eagles. Maranatha (2-0) led by 10 points at halftime, but New Life Academy (3-1) pulled within three points at 53-50. Chloe Jarnot scored 22 points and Kayla Griffin scored 17 to lead the Mustangs. Megan Salgado led the Eagles with 14 points.

Boys basketball

Andover 73, Anoka 48: Sophomore guard Sam Musungu scored 16 points to lead the Huskies (3-0). Keenan Rodriguez scored 24 points for the Tornadoes.

Osseo 67, Park Center 62: Junior wing Josh Ola-Joseph scored 30 points to lead the Orioles past the host Pirates. Donald Ferguson added 14 for Osseo (2-1). Jalen Cook scored 22 points and Braeden Carrington 15 to lead the Pirates (2-1).

JOEL RIPPEL