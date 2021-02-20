Jade Hill scored a career-high 52 points to lead Minneapolis South to a 90-61 victory over Minneapolis Roosevelt in a Minneapolis City Conference girls' basketball game on Friday at Roosevelt.

Hill, a senior who has signed to play for the University of St. Thomas, was averaging 30.8 points per game going into the game.

Hill's sister Angel, a freshman, added a season-high 32 points for the Tigers (7-2), who trailed by six points at halftime. The Tigers outscored the Teddies 60-25 in the second half.

Jaida Walker scored 23 to pace the Teddies.

Holy Angels 96, DeLaSalle 69: Francesca Vascellaro scored a season-high 24 points and Kassandra Caron scored 21 to lead the Stars, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, past the visiting Islanders. Grace Massaquoi contributed 19 points and Jenna Buer added 16 for the Stars (9-1). I'Tianna Salaam scored 20 to lead the Islanders (7-3), who are ranked No. 8.

Maranatha 74, Breck 72: Kayla Griffin scored 23 points and Chloe Jarnot scored 21 to help Maranatha outlast Breck and Kendall McGee. Jarnot's three-point field goal in the final minute was the game-winning basket. McGee, an eighth-grader, scored 40 points.

Providence Academy 68, Mounds Park Academy 39: Maddyn Greenway, a seventh-grader, scored 24 points and Grace Counts, a sophomore, scored 20 to lead the visiting Lions, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, to their 17th consecutive victory. The Lions (11-0) won their final six games last season. Nora Pederson scored 18 to lead the Panthers (2-7).

Boys' hockey

Woodbury 2, Stillwater 0: Dylan Chapman and Derek Marrier scored goals to lead Woodbury to the 500th career victory for Royals coach Wes Bolin. Bolin, who is in his 36th season of coaching and has been at Woodbury since 2004, became the 17th boys' coach in state history to reach the milestone. Otto Altman stopped 40 shots to record his first shutout of the season for the Royals.

Wayzata 4, Moorhead 1: Jake Keller scored two goals and Dylan Lewis had a goal and an assist to lead the Trojans past the visiting Spuds. Keller scored twice in the first six minutes of the second period to give the Trojans (7-3) a 3-0 lead. Lewis assisted on Jake Schneider's first-period goal, and his second-period goal made it 4-0.

Girls' hockey

Orono 5, Waconia 0: Ilya Ryskamp had two goals and an assist and Celia Whittington had a goal and two assists to lead the host Spartans (6-2-1), ranked No. 8 in Class 1A, to their fourth consecutive victory. Ryskamp, a junior forward, has 14 goals and six assists this season.

Blaine 1, Maple Grove 0: Sophomore Hailey Hansen stopped 43 shots to shut out the Crimson, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, for the second time this season. It was the third shutout of the season for Hansen and Blaine, who defeated Maple Grove, 1-0, on Jan. 15. Maddie Andrle scored in the second period for the Bengals, who were outshot, 43-14.

Boys' basketball

Richfield 67, St. Anthony 63: Jaden Wollmuth scored 27 points and Lamar Grayson scored 20 to help the visiting Spartans, ranked No. 4 in Class 3A, rally for the victory. Ryan Miles scored 12 for the Spartans (9-1). Lucas Omodt scored 14 to pace the Huskies (4-7), who led 40-36 at halftime.

Chaska 72, St. Louis Park 47: Jack Frick made eight three-point field goals and scored a season-high 27 points to lead the host Hawks, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, to the victory. The Hawks improved to 9-2. Frick's previous season-high was 24 points.

Winning streak ended: The Southwest Minnesota Christian boys basketball team, ranked No. 7 in Class 1A, had its 38-game winning streak snapped on Friday in a 60-48 loss to Heron Lake-Okabena/Fulda. The Eagles (9-1) were 29-0 last season.

Noteworthy

• In a showdown of unbeaten teams in Class 1A girls' basketball, Minneota, ranked No. 1, will play host to No. 4 Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa on Saturday afternoon. The Vikings (9-0) have won 27 consecutive games, including their final 18 games last season. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa (9-0) reached the state tournament last year. Both teams reached the state tournament last season. Minneota won its quarterfinal game and the Jaguars lost in the quarterfinals before the tournament was called off.

• Hunter Hannuksela, a senior guard for the Mesabi East boys' basketball team, is nearing 2,000 points for his career. Hannuksela scored 50 points in Mesabi East's 89-87 victory over Chisholm on Tuesday to increase his career total to 1,957 points. Mesabi East plays host to Greenway on Tuesday.

Joel Rippel