Bottom Five
Gophers’ most lopsided losses to Iowa
2008 — 55-0 at Minnesota
1983 — 61-10 at Iowa
1995 — 45-3 at Iowa
1921 — 41-7 at Minnesota
1997 — 31-0 at Iowa
2020 — 35-7 at Minnesota
