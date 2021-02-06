Cole Koepke had a hat trick to lead No. 5 Minnesota Duluth to an 8-1 rout over Miami (Ohio) on Friday night in NCHC hockey at Amsoil Arena. It was the fifth win in a row for UMD (11-5-2 overall/NCHC) and the first time scoring eight goals since Oct. 19, 2018.

The line of Kobe Roth (two goals, one assist for three points), Koby Bender (1-2-3) and Jackson Cates (0-5-5) also had a big night.

No. 4 St. Cloud State 5, Western Michigan 1: Jami Krannila scored twice as the host Huskies (11-6) beat the Broncos (5-10-3). Western Michigan, at home, had swept SCSU 6-2, 3-1 in mid-January.

Big Ten

Notre Dame 6, Ohio State 1: Alex Steeves scored his 10th goal of the season and had three assists as the visiting Irish (9-9-1, 7-7-1 Big Ten) routed the Buckeyes (5-13-1, 5-12).

WCHA

No. 6 MSU Mankato 4, No. 8 Bowling Green 0: Nathan Smith and Dallas Gerads had power-play goals in the second period and Dryden McKay stopped 30 shots as the host Mavericks (10-2-1, 7-0 WCHA) beat the Falcons (16-5, 5-2).

Ferris State 3, No. 18 Bemidji St. 3 (Bulldogs win SO):, Coale Norris scored two goals and teammate Lucas Finner had the only goal in the shootout as the Bulldogs (1-13-1, 0-9-1) officially tied with the visiting Beavers (6-4-3, 1-1-1).

