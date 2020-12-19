Sam Hentges' second goal of the game at 1 minute, 37 seconds of overtime on a power play enabled No. 9 St. Cloud State to beat Colorado College 4-3 on Friday night in the NCHC bubble in Omaha.

The Tigers took a 3-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the game. Hentges' first goal for the Huskies (5-3 overall and conference) in the 17th minute of the opening period started the rally. Nick Perbix, with his goalie pulled, tied it with 1:21 left in regulation.

Dominic Basse made 23 saves for Colorado College (2-3-1); two SCSU goalies combined for 12 stops.

Arizona State 3, No. 18 Ohio State 2: Jack Judson's goal for the Sun Devils (4-6-2) with 12 seconds left in the second period broke a tie with the host Buckeyes (3-6-1) in a nonconference game. Evan Debrouwer made 37 stops for ASU.

No. 5 MSU Mankato 5, Bemidji State 4: Cade Borchardt had two goals and two assists for the host Mavericks (3-1) in the WCHA game while teammate Julian Napravnik added two goals and one assist.

News Services